Ranbir Kapoor is known to be a lover boy. The actor has dated some of the most beautiful women from Bollywood. While his romance with Deepika Padukone has been the talk of the town since years, relationship with Katrina Kaif has been under the radar too. RK is currently dating Alia Bhatt and is said to soon tie the knot with her.

Advertisement

But do you remember the time when Deepika Padukone was asked about cheating in front of Alia Bhatt? Yes, we’re talking about the famous Koffee With Karan episode. To our surprise, the beauty proved that they have been really good friends despite sharing the common factor – Ranbir.

Advertisement

During the rapid-fire, Karan Johar asked Deepika Padukone if she would want to know about being cheated upon or not know at all. To this, the actress chose the former option. Of course, it led tails wagging but that wasn’t it!

Karan Johar went onto ask Alia Bhatt what would be the deal-breaker for her in a relationship. To this, the Brahmastra actress replied, “emotional infidelity.” We wonder what would have been Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to the same!

Meanwhile, there have been rumours for a while now that Alia and Ranbir are soon tying the knot. It was even said that the couple is planning to get hitched soon after Brahmastra shooting was over. Some other reported that they ditched a wedding in 2020 due to work commitments.

Alia Bhatt yesterday broke her silence over the matter and set the records straight. The actress in a conversation with Pinkvilla said, “When will I marry? Why is everyone asking me when I’m going to get married? You know I’m only 25 years old, and I think it’s too soon to get married right now.”

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is married to Ranveer Singh and is living her fairytale!

Must Read: Nia Sharma Wishes Jamai Raja Co-Star Ravi Dubey On Birthday With An Eye-Popping Picture, Check Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube