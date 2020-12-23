Kangana Ranaut is rightly called the Queen of controversies. The actress has always been vocal about her thoughts which has made her a trouble inviting magnet. It was not very long ago that she officially joined Twitter and it soon landed her in a legal soup.

The Manikarnika actress never minces words and speaks her mind without any fear. She often calls for controversies because of the same. Recently, a petition was filed in the Bombay High Court to get her Twitter account suspended. Continue reading further to know more about the latest development in this case.

Petitioner Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh stated that Kangana Ranaut’s tweets did damage to him. However, the Court stated that the actress has the right to express her thoughts. As reported in India Today, the Court asked the petitioner how Kangana‘s tweets cause any personal injury to him, to which, he replied, “I am a Maharashtrian, Mumbaikar and she calls the Court Pappu Sena. This hurts me, and that is a personal injury.”

Later, Justice SS Shinde told the petitioner, “Any individual can have this account. She also has the fundamental right to have an account to express her thoughts. So, you have to show how your fundamental rights are breached. Unless the case comes under the reasonable restrictions, can we accede to your request? If you have to judge what will you do?” Well, how many of you agree to this and side by Kangana Ranaut?

Anyway, the report also states that the petitioner argued that there is a difference between free speech and hate speech, and Kangana‘s tweets hurt many feelings. The Justice then asked the petitioner to come up with fresh arguments as the Court does not want to discourage a young lawyer.

The next hearing, in this case, will take place on January 7, 2021. What do you think? Should Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account be suspended? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

