Actress Kangana Ranaut feels fortunate to be born as a woman and says she is glad to work on her intuitions to let the gentler aspects of life drive her.

Advertisement

The actress shared her views on Twitter.

Advertisement

“I feel so fortunate to be born as a woman, to be in the sink (sync) with the cycle of the moon, to always work up on my intuitions to let the softer gentler aspects of life conquer and melt me, I love to be eternally receptive and a sari accentuates every aspect of me, I love being a woman,” Kangana Ranaut posted.

Kangana Ranaut also opened about attracting hatred for speaking up on issues.

“I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me, I opposed reservations most Hindus hate me, during Manikarnika’s release I fought with Karni Sena so Rajputs threatened me as well, I oppose Islamists many Muslims hate me, I fought with Khalistanis,” she wrote.

Kangana Ranaut continued: “So now most Sikhs are against me, my well-wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me, most of you wonder why I do what I do. Well in a world beyond this world in the world of my CONSCIENCE I am appreciated.”

Must Read: Coolie No 1 Will Get A Theatrical Release Or Not? The Final Update Is Here, Once & For All

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube