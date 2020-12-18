We often look at our favourite celebrities and think about what all makeup products do they use that makes them stand out in the crowd. I don’t know about you but I often think about it. Today, we will discuss the favourite foundations of celebrity makeup artists of actresses like Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani.

Finding the right shade of foundation for your skin is a task. We often end up buying either one tone dark or one tone light foundations for our skin.

Not just that, we are often confused about which brand to buy. Well, don’t worry, today we have all your questions answered. We will tell you 5 celebrity makeup artists and their favourite foundations to use on actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon.

Fenty Beauty:

Celebrity makeup artists Ojas Rajani has clients like Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor and late Sridevi’s favourite foundation is Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty foundation. It comes in a wide range of colour and the artist says, “Fenty Beauty Pro Fltr Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is my absolute favourite, it’s great for Indian skin tones, owing to their shade range and is sweatproof– lasting a whopping 24 hours so your makeup looks fresh.”

Bobbi Brown:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Kavita Das who has clients like Sara Ali Khan and Bhumi Pednekar shares that her favourite foundation is Bobbi Brown’s. “My favorite foundations are from Kryolan, Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation and Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Liquid Foundation. They are best suited for the Indian skin tone. We Indians have red and yellow skin undertones and some of us have a slight pale white tone. Bobbi Brown and Kryolan are good on red and yellow undertones while Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation is great for pale white tones,” said Kavita. Giorgio Armani:

Adrian Jacobs who has clients like Kriti Sanon reveals his favourite foundation and it’s Giorgio Armani’s. “My absolute favourite is the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, I usually mix two shades together depending on the undertones. I have been using it for years. Another close contender is the L’Oreal True Match Foundation, it is slightly thicker and offers great coverage,” Jacobs said.

Estee Lauder:

Celebrity makeup artist Shaan Muttathil needs no introduction. He is often spotted with Jacquline Fernandez and his favourite makeup artist. He swears by Estee Lauder’s foundation and said, “My favourite foundation is the Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Foundation, it is lightweight, has buildable coverage and can last through all this heat and humidity. What’s more the shade range is pretty incredible.”

Chambor:

Celebrity makeup artist Lekha Gupta who has clients like Kiara Advani shares her favourite foundation is Chambor’s and says, “An affordable foundation would be Chambor Orosa Skin Fusion Foundation. I love the texture–light and highly buildable. Goes from a cream to matte texture leaving the skin look naturally glowing. It is available in few shades but the best part is it compliments the Indian skin tones really well.”

Tell us which one foundation are you going to try next? Tell us in the comments below.

Source: iDiva

