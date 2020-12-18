Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding took the internet by storm when they got married. And guess what? The two are making headlines yet again for a very special reason. The Saki Saki singer is pregnant and expecting her first child with Singh.

Both Neha and Rohanpreet shared the good news on their official Instagram handles and fans are going gaga over the same.

Sharing the amazing news on Instagram, Neha Kakkar posed alongside husband caressing her baby bump and captioned it, “#KhyaalRakhyaKar ❤🤗😊”

Look at that cute baby bump! Congratulations, you guys.

Rohanpreet Singh also shared the good news on his Instagram with the same picture and caption. Check it out:

Soon after announcing the pregnancy, the couple was spotted at the airport. Neha Kakkar wore a fuschia pink tracksuit and Rohanpreet wore a lilac tracksuit. We have to say, both complimented each other in a really cute way. Take a look at the video here:

Aww, cuties!

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on October 24.

Meanwhile, the Saki Saki singer is going places now. The singer’s name featured among that of the 12 Indians in Forbes’ Asia’s 100 Digital Stars 2020 list. The singing sensation has also become Instagram’s most-followed singer in India. She appears on day two of ‘Facebook Fuel For India’ and answers all questions candidly.

We are more than happy for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. Congratulations once again.

What are your thoughts on their pregnancy announcement? Tell us in the comments below.

