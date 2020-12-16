Neha Kakkar is going places now. The singer was recently named as part of the 12 Indians in the Forbes’ Asia’s 100 Digital Stars 2020 list. The singing sensation has now also become Instagram’s most-followed singer in India. Now the singer appears on day two of ‘Facebook Fuel For India’ and answers all the questions candidly.

Advertisement

Facebook Fuel For India is an annual initiative by Facebook with an aim to highlight the most impactful stories in India. It’s a two-day virtual event that brings together ideas, programmes and plans that can help fuel India’s progress.

Day 1 of the even featured impactful speakers like Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Ashish Chanchlani, Adam Mosseri and many more. However, Neha Kakkar appeared on day 2 of Facebook Fuel For India, as part of the Instagram keynote. During the event, she opened up about her life story, her wedding shenanigans and her journey as a creator.

Join us at Facebook Fuel for India 2020, where stories that fuel the nation take the stage. Watch us live today, starting 10 am IST at https://t.co/TAIQ0qbhm7 pic.twitter.com/A3JR9BbxeZ — Facebook Fuel for India (@FacebookIndia) December 16, 2020 Advertisement

Talking about her Insta-life that helped to build a community of over 50 mn million followers, Neha said, “I think I’m lucky, but along with that, it’s also my headwork and talent that’s led me to 50 million followers. Both Instagram and Facebook are my favourites and whenever new features have been launched, I’ve tried them and rocked them.”

The singing sensation also spoke about the story behind making her song ‘Nehu Da Vyah’. The track has more than 40k Reels on Instagram. Neha said, “One day during the lockdown, I was sitting idle and I thought let me try and make a song. My brother and sister already have this talent and I managed to make ‘Nehu Da Vyah’. The lyrics are such that I wanted something like this to materialize for me. I wrote it very optimistically and I didn’t know this would really happen. The boy in the video would be my husband.”

Moreover, Neha Kakkar during the event also encouraged people to spread love and positivity.

The singer recently made headlines for marrying to Rohanpreet Singh. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on October 24.

What do you think about Neha Kakkar’s statement on Facebook Fuel For India event? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: From ‘A Wednesday’ Turning ‘A Common Man’ To ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ Becoming ‘Just Go With It’ – 7 Times Bollywood Inspired Hollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube