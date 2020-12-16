Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood currently. The 30-year-old actor was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aajkal opposite Sara Ali Khan and the film didn’t perform well at the box office.

Kartik is spilling the beans on the same in his latest conversation and reflecting on working with the maestro lived up to his high expectations.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Kartik Aaryan spoke about his ‘Dismal performance’ and said, “I don’t think I had to ‘handle’ anything. When I was offered Love Aaj Kal, I was most excited about the process of working on an Imtiaz Ali love story. The process completely lived up to my imagination.”

Kartik continued and added, “I have learnt so much from being on Imtiaz sir’s set, and the energy was on another level. It has given me so much as an actor that I genuinely never bothered about the outcome. A great box office performance would have been nice, but a below-average one doesn’t bother me at all. At least not yet. Plus, the fact that my performance was so appreciated, especially by my favourite filmmakers, is more than enough for me.”

Love Aaj Kal managed a little more than 50 crores at the box office which was comparatively less to all the other Imtiaz Ali films and fans had huge expectations from this one.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 30th birthday recently and stars across the industry wished him on his special day including Deepika Padukone.

Deepika’s birthday wish was extra special as the star actress expressed her wish of working with him in a fun film. “May we sign a fun film together this year” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Now what followed has made all the fans excited. And even we think that it could indeed be a way of dropping a hint about an upcoming film. To Deepika Padukone’s message, Kartik Aaryan replied, “Aap bas dates taiyaar rakho! Fun aur film main la raha hoon”. Haha!

