2025 seems to be Lisa’s year. The K-pop idol is quite busy with her schedule as her new project has recently been announced. After creating a buzz with her acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3 earlier this year, she is back again to stir up the internet as part of Netflix’s Hitmakers.

What Is Hitmakers & How Is Lisa Related?

On June 25, 2025, Netflix announced its upcoming reality show, Hitmakers, where 12 of the industry’s best-known songwriters, musicians, and producers will be part of a music camp. It will follow their journey as they work together to create hit tracks while staying in the camp. The teaser also shows some intense conversations and tension-filled drama.

Among all the music producers and songwriters, we saw John Legend, Shaboozey, and Lisa. While we couldn’t figure out much from Lisa’s glimpse, her fans have gone gaga over it. HITMAKERS is going to premiere on Netflix on July 24.

Follow twelve of the industry's best songwriters and producers at real high-stakes writing camps as they work to create hits for stars like John Legend, Shaboozey, and LISA. HITMAKERS premieres July 24. pic.twitter.com/IzvTZyk8du — Netflix (@netflix) June 25, 2025

How Did Netizens React To Lisa’s Glimpse In Hitmakers Teaser?

Lisa has fans worldwide who can’t seem to contain their excitement after seeing her on the teaser of Hitmakers. This would be her first Netflix project after debuting with HBO. One such fan wrote on X, “Lisa working with HBO, Netflix, having her own documentary… and who knows what else is coming soon.” Another one commented, “LISA FOR HITMAKERS ON NETFLIX BEST BELIEVE SHE WILL ALWAYS REMAIN BOOKED.”

Lisa working with HBO, Netflix, having her own documentary… and who knows what else is coming soon pic.twitter.com/81QWIsG80p — ra ra girl³²⁷ (@lalisamgger) June 25, 2025

Many even appreciated LLOUD for taking good care of Lisa and letting her shine through her solo projects like this. One of the fans demanded, “LISA BETTER GET MORE THAT 5 SECS SCREENTIME IDC.”

LISA BETTER GET MORE THAT 5 SECS SCREENTIME IDC😭 — lilo🫧 (@yoshililo) June 25, 2025

She said herself that 2025 is full of work let’s just wait and see — queenlisa (@btsarmy37476149) June 26, 2025

On the other hand, Lisa is gearing up for BLACKPINK’s world tour, DEADLINE, with the other band members: Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

