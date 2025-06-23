BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been making waves with her professional life. While her fans are very appreciative of her musical career and even her acting stint, they have always been very curious about her personal life. It’s been over a year now that rumors and photos of Lisa along with Frederic Arnault, have been surfacing everywhere. Although neither of them accepted nor denied these reports, their sightings were frequent.

Frederic was even spotted at Coachella, where he had gone to support his rumored girlfriend’s set. While these rumors were hitting the social media platforms every now and then, a new speculation has been going around that stirred the internet. According to a viral source, they are now married. Scroll ahead to find out how much truth there is in it.

Did Lisa And Frederic Arnault Take The Big Decision Of Marriage?

As per a viral source, the alleged couple, Frederic Arnault and Lisa, have taken the plunge and tied the knot. Apparently, in Hollywood, insiders often share unverified and rumored information without naming the stars directly. These are called ‘Blind Items’ in the industry, and Crazy Days and Nights is one of the most popular sites that lists them. When a Blind Item is listed, it tends to leave some hints about who it is, so when the news makes it to the headlines, they go back to revisit the posts they made.

A few months ago, a blind item was revealed, something like “This 80s streamer actor is known for hooking up with crew members, and that didn’t change while he was married.” Soon after that, Lilly Allen and David Harbour’s story broke out, where the latter was accused of cheating. Now, on June 19, another post has been made that stated, “A member of the two-color group secretly got married.” And while reviewing this information, a user on TikTok claimed, as per Koreaboo, that the member in question is Lisa from the girl band, BLACKPINK, who got married to her rumored boyfriend, Frederic Arnault.

lisa and frederic arnault in italy🤍 pic.twitter.com/TjkrlFJMDQ — 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕒 &. 𝕗𝕣𝕖𝕕 . (@fredericslisa) May 19, 2025

The post on TikTok went viral, and many people congratulated the alleged couple, while others expressed concern over whether this report is true or not. The news has hit X (previously known as Twitter) as well, and netizens have expressed their opinions on the platform. One of them wrote, “Honestly, even if she does let’s mind our business and wish them the best, if she doesn’t want ppl knowing then let’s stay silent bc it’s secret for a reason.” Another one commented, “Did anyone invite her to her supposed wedding?”

Did anyone invite her to her supposed wedding? — Alyęna LįN💛🤍💙💜 (@MassiliaLin10) June 22, 2025

Honestly even if she does let’s mind our business and wish them the best , if she doesn’t want ppl knowing then let’s stay silent bc it’s secret for a reason — Levlynn (@levlynn9) June 22, 2025

Well, the facts are yet to be checked as neither of them has confirmed anything, nor has anyone shared any concrete proof of their marriage. So, we don’t know for sure. What do you think? Is it just another rumor?

