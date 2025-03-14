Lily Allen seems to be turning heartbreak into art by channeling her emotions into a fiery comeback album that’s rumored to be packed with tracks aimed squarely at her ex, David Harbour.

The British pop star, now 39, has been in talks with major record labels and is eager to share her fresh material, a cathartic outpouring fueled by her turbulent breakup with the Stranger Things actor.

Lily Allen and David Harbour’s End of Rocky Marriage: From Love to Heartbreak

The former couple’s four-year marriage ended dramatically last December after Allen reportedly discovered Harbour’s profile on the celebrity dating app, Raya. The revelation appeared to be the final straw, following months of the pair living separate lives.

“Lily has been through a tough time, and she believes getting out all her frustration into her music could act as some sort of therapy,” a source said. “And she won’t be holding back, so David might want to avoid hearing any of her new tracks.”

Lily Allen’s Bold Remarks and Saying Goodbye to ‘Daddy Issues’

Allen hasn’t shied away from expressing her feelings publicly. Recently, she took a jab at Harbour for neglecting her needs in the bedroom, adding a cheeky remark about still having intimate photos of her ex saved on her phone.

“I don’t think there has been one person that has been remotely interested in my pleasure,” she said. “I have actual d— blindness. I can’t even picture – not even my ex-husbands’ or boyfriends’… I can’t picture them at all. Apart from one, as I have pictures of it on my phone.”

In another candid moment, Allen confessed her pattern of gravitating toward older men, something she’s determined to change. With Harbour being a decade her senior, she now says she’s ready to ditch her “daddy issues” and seek someone younger.

A Swipe That Sparked Romance

Allen and Harbour’s whirlwind romance began in 2019 when the singer swiped right on Harbour’s profile, mistaking him for a “sexy policeman” from a reality TV show, basically unaware he was actually the beloved Jim Hopper from Stranger Things.

The two married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2020 and relocated to the US but by the end of 2023, their relationship had unraveled.

New Love But Old Wounds

Adding salt to the wound, Harbour has since been spotted with model Ellie Fallon, 22 years his junior, a revelation that reportedly hit Allen hard.

What stung even more was a photo of Fallon provocatively smoking one of Harbour’s favorite cigars — posted while he was still technically married to Allen. The timing raised eyebrows, leaving Allen convinced that the romance had sparked before her marriage ended.

“Lily is aware of the romance and has been very upset,” a source noted before. “Seeing the picture Ellie posted of herself smoking a cigar, taken weeks before Lily and David called it quits, has convinced her that Ellie and David had been seeing each other before they split. After all, how many 26-year-olds smoke cigars?”

Now, as Allen prepares to bare her soul through music, sources suggest she’s not holding back.

