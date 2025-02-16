David Harbour has wasted no time moving on, stepping into a new romance just two months after being caught on a celebrity dating app while still married to Lily Allen. The 49-year-old ‘Stranger Things’ star is now linked to Ellie Fallon, a 27-year-old aspiring actress and model who is 22 younger than him.

This surprising revelation comes after the scuttlebutt of their relationship began when he was spotted ringing in the New Year in India with a “mystery woman,” who has now been identified as Ellie. The new duo are believed to have been enjoying each other’s company for months, with their connection reportedly forming in Atlanta, where Harbour has been living while filming the final season of ‘Stranger Things.’

Lily Allen’s Painful Realization

The breakup has been a painful ordeal for Lily, but seeing Ellie’s social media post from October, just weeks before her split from Harbour, made things worse. The photo showed Ellie casually smoking one of Harbour’s favorite cigars, leaving Lily convinced that something had been happening between them before their marriage officially ended.

“Lily is aware of the romance and has been very upset,” an insider told DailyMail. “Seeing the picture Ellie posted of herself smoking a cigar, taken weeks before Lily and David called it quits, has convinced her that Ellie and David had been seeing each other before they split. After all, how many 26-year-olds smoke cigars?”

David Harbour and Lily Allen’s Private Battle

Harbour, on the other hand, appears to have fully embraced his new single life as he made his first public appearance since the split at the Critics Choice Awards last week, arriving solo, smiling for photos, and notably leaving his wedding ring at home.

Lily, on the other hand, has been focused on healing after spending weeks at a £10,000-a-week clinic in the US, where she admitted to struggling with “emotional turmoil” and relying on antidepressants.

Lily Allen and David Harbour have split after 4 years of marriage, Page Six reports. pic.twitter.com/rWuU2w7gm2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 4, 2025

Now back in New York with her children, Lily’s planning to return to London, hoping to distance herself from the drama. “She feels so much better for having drowned out all the noise,” added the source. “She now believes that whatever David is doing with his life is his business. He obviously has his own issues he needs to work through and it’s got nothing to do with her any more.”

