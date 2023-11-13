Netflix’s popular sci-fi horror show Stranger Things has entered the last leg of its run, with Season 5 being the final one. The actors and actresses have invested a lot of time in this show. Therefore, they are all a little heavyhearted, including David Harbour, who is among the main cast. The actor reportedly shared that the shooting will commence soon as the Hollywood Strikes have resolved.

The show is one of the most viewed and popular shows on Netflix and has skyrocketed the actors to fame along with their paychecks. Their salary growth, including the Black Widow actor’s, has been pretty incredible. If the rumors are to be believed, his Season 5 salary is close to a staggering $10 million. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

David Harbour has been one of the significant cast members on the Netflix series and is seen in the role of Jim Hopper, who takes in Millie Bobby Brown‘s Eleven. The duo shares a father-daughter bond, and it is one of the wholesome relationships in the series. The actor received $80,000 per episode for the first two seasons of Stranger Things, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

After the success of the series, there was an increase in their salaries, including David’s. For the third season, he took home $350,000 for each episode, which adds up to a staggering $2.8 million for the season with eight episodes. For the fourth season also, they continued with the previous $350K salary and earned $3.15 million for the nine episodes.

As for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Heroic Hollywood has reported that David Harbour and Winona Ryder are expected to earn a whopping $9.5 million each.

He is ready to get up and make more money since the strikes have resolved. The Stranger Things star David Harbour told People that he is thrilled to get back to work and was a little upset during the Hollywood strikes [SAG-AFTRA and WGA] when he, along with others, had to sit home and wait for things to get resolved. The actor said, “I mean, you have to ask my wife (Lily Allen) because I’ve been sitting on the couch depressed as hell. It’s been bad.”

David Harbour also compared this phase with when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. He is just glad that he can resume work now. Harbour hinted that the shoot may start from today only, but there has been no concrete report on that. The fans have been eagerly waiting to see Stranger Things Season 5 as the wait for the fourth season was already too long and dreary.

