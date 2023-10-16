Chris Evans as Captain America and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow have entertained the fans for several years. The duo shared a great chemistry on-screen and a fantastic friendship off-screen. The 42-year-old actor once reflected on his MCU character’s fondness towards his fellow Avenger and revealed how he looked up to her.

Evans’ Cap is very righteous and a symbol of justice; people look up to him, and he is considered the team leader. He managed the New York crisis in the 2012 movie The Avengers, establishing his leadership skills, so it is intriguing to find what Natasha had that made him idolize her.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Captain America star Chris Evans once opened up about his character’s bonding with Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow. Their camaraderie in the MCU movies was shown beautifully in Evans’ solo film, The Winter Soldier. Even in 2016’s Civil War, we saw Natasha help Cap out even though she was Team Iron Man.

Speaking of why Captain America idolized Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Chris Evans said, “There’s a void that they each fill for each other, and I think they’ve each kind of had to face a little bit of, like, a destruction of a belief system along the way. They’ve each leaned on one another for different reasons. I think in a lot of ways Cap certainly looks up to Black Widow.”

He added, “She’s always been a little wiser, a little more experienced, a little more callused in the way the world really is… I think in the past couple of years before we pick up in [Infinity War], they’ve really kind of become this rock for one another.”

Even after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, in Endgame, we saw Captain America and Black Widow sticking together when the others were busy moving on with their lives in their own way.

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson portrayed a wholesome friendship on-screen like they had and still have in real life. The fans will always adore them and miss their presence in the MCU.

