Avengers: Endgame made us witness some of the saddest goodbyes as it was finally the end of a Saga. As Robert Downey Jr sacrificed himself to become a hero, Chris Evans retired from his role as Captain America and passed on his shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson.

Following Scarlett Johansson’s retirement as Black Widow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been consistently curious about Evans’ potential return to the MCU. This query has become routine for veteran MCU stars who played pivotal roles in building the beloved and fan-favorite cinematic universe.

Ahead of the actors’ strike in Hollywood, Chris Evans said that he would be willing to return to the MCU, but he noted that it would be “no time soon.” He said to GQ, “I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience. But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of. And, like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened. And I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab, or if it didn’t live up to expectations, or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing. So, no time soon.”

While Captain America fans eagerly speculate about the hero’s return, Chris Evans wants to step back from his acting career and explore new interests. In a recent interview with GQ, he mentioned his intention to act less and pursue other passions. He said, “And ultimately, I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars, and I’m not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied.”

Given Chris Evans’ desire to step back from acting and his commitment to ensuring a meaningful return, it’s increasingly unlikely that he will feature in the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World.

However, there remains a possibility that Evans could make an appearance in future MCU projects like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars, potentially in a cameo or through flashback sequences.

