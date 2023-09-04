The Marvel Cinematic Universe is right now busy going through revamps and reshuffles as we speak. The Marvel bosses are making sure that they manage to regain the lost trust of the fans and bounce back to the glory they were till the Avengers: Endgame. But while the new era of the MCU is unfolding and the bosses are busy introducing new superheroes, the dand for bringing back the OG Avengers is high and the love for Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is unmatched. What if we tell you there are three upcoming movies that can bring him back?

Iron Man, in a way, was the father figure to the first three phases of MCU. Kickstarting with Iron Man in 2008, Robert Downey Jr played Tony Stark for a decade until ending his run in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame. His sacrifice moved the audience, and tears were shed when she said, “I am Iron Man” for one last time defeating Thanos and losing his life in the process.

Now as fans almost every month make Robert Downey Jr and Iron Man trend on the internet and mostly demand for his comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a report has now listed down three movies where Marvel bosses may bring back the loves actor to play Tony Stark. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Direct, the first movie where the Marvel heads can bring back Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is Armor Wars. First greenlit for a disney+ show, it was then turned into a movie in the main timeline. As far as details go, the movie will be set before the multiverse saga, which means Robert can be seen in a flashback or as voice.

The next possibility is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The movie is set to bring together the new set of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but there is still some scope for Robert Downey Jr to reprise Iron Man. If not in the movie, he can make his way to a post-credit scene, because there is the highest possibility that he will have a position in Avengers: Secret Wars. It is a movie that can bring together almost the entire MCU regardless of whether the characters are dead or alive.

