After seven years of relationship, Baek Jin Hee and Yoon Hyun Min have parted ways, leaving their fans extremely disappointed as many thought the couple would get married. On Monday, Yoon Hyun Min’s agency confirmed the news and stated, “It’s true that Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee have broken up. As both of them are busy with acting projects, they wound up parting ways.”

In early 2016, Baek Jin Hee and Yoon Hyun Min had started dating each other while they were shooting for the MBC drama ‘My Daughter, Geum Sa Wol’. Hyun Min and Jin Hee were cast as the protagonists of the romantic K-drama. The actor was playing the love interest of Baek Jin Hee and the two shared an amazing on-screen chemistry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Initially, when pictures of them had circulated online, the couple’s fans had started wondering if Jin Hee was dating Hyun Min. However, Hyun Min’s agency had denied the dating rumours then. The actor’s representative had told Soompi, “The two have become close through their current drama but they are not in a relationship.”

Rumors and speculations of the K-drama stars’ break up had actually started swirling last month, but nothing was confirmed. Earlier, the couple used to share photos with their fans and followers on their social media handles, showing how they celebrate various occasions together.

Now, Sports DongA published an exclusive report where the duo’s busy schedules has been cited as the reason for the breakup. The report also quoted an acquaintance of the couple who confirmed the news.

The acquaintance was quoted as saying, “It’s true that Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee have broken up. Now, rather than a couple, the two are rooting for each other as colleagues. It must have been a hard decision since they have dated for so long. I’m sure there are feelings of disappointment. I just hope fans bless them with support and encouragement.”

On the work front, the couple, who had been one of the most well-known celebrity couples, are enjoying their respective successful careers.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates about K-Pop!

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Can Go To Any Extent To Look Younger, Once She Revealed She Can Even Eat Poop Every Single Day: “I Might, I Just Might”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News