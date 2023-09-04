Kim Kardashian, being a well-known celebrity, has often given advice to her fans that has created a stir online. When it comes to skincare and fashion tips and tricks, the Kardashian has the most bizarre things to say. This one time, she claimed, she can even go to any extent to look younger, even that includes eating poop. Yes, you heard it right. Can you believe it? Well, scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Celebs using Botox or fillers to look younger and more beautiful is nothing new, but to eat faeces? Yuck! Apart from being a popular celebrity, Kim also owns a couple of brands, including a skincare brand SKNN.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking about skincare and looking young, once in a conversation, the fashion mogul joked and made a bizarre confession. As quoted by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian had said, “I’ll try anything. If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”

In the same conversation, Kim further claimed, “It’s definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity. The products I was using that were comparable were way more expensive, not to compare anything. I tried to get the quality for the best price that we could, especially the vitamin C serum.”

While talking about her skincare brand, Kim Kardashian had revealed, “So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look. I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all natural. You just don’t wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers – all of that is work.”

Well, that’s Kim Kardashian for you. Never miss a chance to give entertaining content to her fans! Would you like to give it a try, as advised by her?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates.

Must Read: Kanye West & Bianca Censori’s NSFW Boat Ride Gets Them Banned By The Company For Their Obscenity: “We Completely Dissociate Ourselves From Such Acts”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News