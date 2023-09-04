Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s wild lifestyle on their exotic vacation has not only been all over the news, but it seems they have officially landed in trouble, which was expected by many. Kanye stirred the internet with his exposing b*tt and questionable stance while being on a boat ride in Venice, and that has reached the boat company who rented the boat taxi to them; Venezia Turismo Motoscafi has recently addressed the matter and gave his stern stance on the incident.

To catch you up, Kanye was photographed with his exposed b*tt on the river taxi with Bianca on her knees with her head on the rapper’s lap, painted a pretty lewd picture, infuriating the netizens who even asked for them to get locked up. Not just that, Censori’s obsession with n*de outfits has also been widely criticised, while many fear that she is being controlled by West.

As per a report in Page Six, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, reacting to the news of Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s indiscretion, told the Daily Mail Australia that they will ‘no longer be welcome’ to get onboard any of their boats. They have issued a statement about it that read, “The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities.” It further said, “If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

The boat company, very much infuriated with Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori’s lewd behaviour, also said, “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.” As per the company, the couple was accompanied by another person who blocked the captain’s view at the back.

Kanye West was previously married to beauty mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and as per reports, he and Bianca Censori tied the knot earlier this year in a secret ceremony.

