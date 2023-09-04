Who could have thought a decade ago that a live-action re-imagination of an iconic doll will hold every other highest-grosser movie by chokehold and surpass them one by one each passing day? Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, has become rage that has taken over the Box Office and refuses to fade down even a bit. While the movie, with a staggering collection now way ahead of $1 Billion has emerged out as the highest grossing movie of 2023, the movie has achieved another massive feat and that too in the Warner Bros camp that was desperately waiting for a hit. Margot has now dethroned Harry Potter.

For the unversed, directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the titular character alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken, Simu Liu as Ken, America Ferrera, and an ensemble that has been highly praised. The movie opened against Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer but has been a winner across the globe. The movie still continues to be on the big screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, now it has reached the top of the game and way more than what it was expected earn with the Box Office. Alongside being crowned as the highest-grossing movie of 2023, Barbie has now dethroned Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 to become the highest grossing movie in the history of Warner Bros. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Released in 2011, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 sat on the throne of the highest grossing Warner Bros movie for 12 long years with a collection of $1.34 Billion. Turns out that Greta Gerwig‘s directorial Barbie has left behind the Daniel Radcliffe starrer with its $1.36 Billion collection and is now the highest-grossing Warner Bros movie ever, as per Comicbook.

Barbie has domestically even defeated Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight by surpassing its all-time highest number of $536 Million with its $600 Million collection. This means Margot Robbie has hit the jackpot with this one, and now there is no competition in the near sight. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kristen Stewart Once Compared Being Clicked By The Paparazzi To Being R*ped, But Apologized Saying, “People Thinking That I’m Insensitive About This Subject…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News