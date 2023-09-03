Kristen Stewart is well known across the globe for playing Bella Swan in the Twilight Saga films as well as for starting in Charlie’s Angels, Snow White and the Huntsmen, and more. Owing to the amount of fame she earned thanks to her film, the actress is often followed around by paps wanting to capture every moment of her life.

Owing to this, the actress once compared being snapped by the paparazzi to being r*ped, however, she soon apologised. Read on to know all she said.

As reported by Showbizspy.com, Kristen Stewart – in May 2010, told British Elle magazine that being photographed by the paparazzi makes her feel like she’s being r*ped. The Twilight actress said,” All you see is an actor or a celebrity lit up but a flash. It’s so… The photos are so… I feel like I’m looking at someone being r*ped. A lot of the time, I can’t handle it. It’s f**ked. I never expected that this would be my life.”

As per cbsnews, Kristen Stewart issued an apology after the interview’s excerpts went viral online and were blown into a controversy – involving fans and r*pe victims’ advocacy organizations. While promoting the Twilight Saga’s third film, Eclipse, the actress told People Magazine, “I really made an enormous mistake – clearly and obviously. And I’m really sorry about my choice of words.” the Twilight star continued, “I’ve made stupid remarks before, and I’ve always reasoned: ‘Whatever. They can think what they want.’”

The actress – who has played a r*pe victim in the 2004 film ‘Speak’ and has done public service announcements for the anti-crime nonprofit Security on Campus (SoC) and the R*pe, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), added, “People thinking that I’m insensitive about this subject rips my guts out. I made a big mistake.”

Post her apology, a spokeswoman for RAINN issued a statement saying, “We appreciate Kristen Stewart’s sincere apology regarding these comments. RAINN looks forward to continuing our work with Kristen to raise awareness and ensure that all victims are connected with the care they deserve through the National S*xual Assault Hotlines.”

What are your thoughts on celebrities being followed by paps for pictures? Let us know in the comments.

