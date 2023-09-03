Dua Lipa is currently one of the top singers in the entertainment space and recently delivered the hit ‘Dance The Night’ with the Margot Robbie-led Barbie. Recently, she decided to get candid about s*x and said couples need to be completely honest about what they need s*xually.

While on her weekly podcast, Dua got candid about her intimate relationships and revealed her biggest tip for an incredible s*x life. Scroll below to know all that she shared.

As reported by Daily Mail, Dua Lipa says those in love should leave embarrassment at the bedroom door and be vocal about their s*xual needs and wants. The ‘Levitating’ singer said, “Not talking about s*x with the person you are having s*x with is a weird anomaly for me. I think it’s important to normalise the conversation around s*x and make it a topic that we can speak about more freely, so we can let go of the guilt and the shame that ­surrounds it.”

She further revealed that her secret to lasting love is to find the ‘fun’ in each other. Stating why she believes so, ‘New Rules’ singer said, “It’s always so fun — and it goes back to that idea of keeping things fresh — to find ways to continue to be curious about your partner.”

She continued, “So much of what I read about relationships these days is about the ‘roommate phase’ where you feel like you’re living together but you’re not romantically involved any more. What can you do to ensure your interest in the relationship never dies? And are we wrecking relationships by trying to be even happier when we are plenty happy to begin with?”

Talking about Dua Lipa’s private life, the singer is currently in a relationship with French music video director Romain Gavras, whom she met through friends. Prior to Romain, she dated model Anwar Hadid – the younger brother of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, for two years until 2021. In December 2022, she was rumoured to be seeing First Class singer Jack Harlow and was even spotted in New York with US presenter Trevor Noah in September 2022.

