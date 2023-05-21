Pop queen Dua Lipa recently made her Cannes Film Festival debut with boyfriend Romain Gavras looking absolutely stunning in an all-black outfit. While the loyal fans of the award-winning crooner showered praises on her, it seems her former lover Anwar Hadid was not impressed with her showing up with Gavras. Anwar seemingly took shade at her ex on social media. Scroll down to know how.

Lipa and Hadid, for the uninitiated, dated for more than two years with several PDA-filled moments on social media. The duo split in December 2021. Prior to Anwar, the Levitating hitmaker dated Isaac Carew till June 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the latest, Dua Lipa’s former lover Anwar Hadid apparently took a dig at the crooner with an Instagram story hours after she made her debut at the red carpet of Cannes. While sharing his selfie in a hoodie, Anwar wrote, “Trying to not to find and kill him.”

Social media users were quick to react as many claimed this was aimed at Dua Lipa going public with long-rumoured new boyfriend, Romain Gavras. Dua and Gavras were first linked in February- a little over a year after the singer’s break up with Anwar Hadid.

Take a look:

Hoje eu tô vivendo pela sequência de stories do Anwar Hadid com dor de cotovelo pq a Dua Lipa assumiu o boyzão novo dela hauahauahauahau 10/10 pic.twitter.com/aLDUvpjLjo — fernanda (@_fernandawho_) May 20, 2023

Reacting to Anwar Hadid’s apparent diss at Dua Lipa, one user stated, “We want you back Anwar, truly. However, let’s not commit a felony…” Another stated, “Very Middle Eastern of him, “kill” was his first thought.” One shared, “Middle schooler energy.”

The next one claimed, “He looks endangered,” as another chimed in, “That’s so cringy omg.” One user added, “Someone’s mad her new boyfriend is more attractive than he is.”

One person said, “He’s a male version of Taylor Swift move on friend lmaoo. Another user concluded, “That’s… embarrassing? you’re a grown a*s man come on.”

Dua Lipa was also briefly linked to Trevor Noah and rapper Jack Harlo before finally dating Romain Gavras, who is best known for directing music videos including M.I.A.’s Bad Girls and films including The World Is Yours and Athena.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Crazy Rich Asians Star Constance Wu Alleged Fresh Off The Boat Producer Of Groping Her Thigh & Touched Her Crotch On The Set, “I Kept My Mouth Shut…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News