Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s alleged romance has been going on for quite some time now, although the couple is yet to announce their relationship officially, they have been pretty inseparable. And now, a source close to Healy’s ex-girlfriend Meredith Mickelson has shared how the model was in dismay when his linkup rumours came out and he got spotted hanging out with Taylor, just weeks after their breakup like in Swift’s case too. The period between the news of her breakup with Joe Alwyn and allegedly dating Matty is evidently short.

For the unversed, Matty and Taylor knew each other since 2014 and have been friends since then. He was seen attending her Eras Tour concert and in one instance, they were seen dropping off at Swift’s Condo late at night, following which they were caught on camera on a date holding hands. All of this, yet the rumoured couple is still not ready to announce it officially.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source close to Matty Healy’s ex-girlfriend Meredith Mickelson has told Mirror that she was blindsided when Healy went public with his rumoured love for Taylor Swift, further revealing he was hesitant to step out in public when he was with her. They said, “She did not see this coming at all. All the time Matty was in the studio with Taylor, she thought nothing of it. He’d spend the day in the studio and then come home to her. Things were going well until around March 29, then, out of the blue, he stopped replying to messages and calls.”

The source added, “He just ghosted her and that was it. Then, four weeks later, he went public with Taylor. She was totally blindsided, and, of course, it has stung her a bit. She doesn’t want to play the victim and has no intention of saying anything publicly. But those of us in her inner circle, who she has confided in, are quite angry about how he treated her and feel that he is not a good guy. His reluctance to be seen out and about with her in February now appears in a very different light.”

The insider also revealed that Meredith is also a big fan of Taylor Swift and posts songs of her on her social media account, and she hopes Matty Healy will treat her better. They said, “Meredith is actually a big fan of Taylor’s – she’s posted her songs on TikTok in the past. She respects her as a strong, independent and talented woman, and she has no interest in bad-mouthing her. Her attitude is very much, ‘It is what it is’, and she hopes Matty is in love with her enough to treat her well.” She has apparently told her friends, including the source, “I hope he treats her better than he treated me.”

And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: John Wick: Chapter 4 & Everything Everywhere All At Once Labelled As ‘Supporting Terrorism’ By Ukrainian Unions After The Films Released In Russia, Here’s What Happened

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News