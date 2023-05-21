American actress Constance Wu is one of the leading actresses in Hollywood. She is well known for her role as Rachel Chu in the romantic comedy-drama film Crazy Rich Asians (2018). She even bagged nominations for several awards for her performance in the film.

While the Crazy Rich Asians actress is one of the most successful stars in the film industry, she also had to face struggles to reach where she is now. She once spoke about her horrifying experience on the sets of Fresh Off the Boat.

Constance Wu alleged facing s*xual harassment at the hands of a top producer on the 2015-20 ABC sitcom. According to the New York Times, the actress only alludes to the employee by an initial in Making a Scene. Wu also claims that during the show’s first season in 2015, the guy exhibited controlling characteristics such as “demanding that she pass all her business concerns through him and directing her what to wear.”

Constance Wu also revealed that the producer groped her thigh and touched her crotch during a sporting event in 2015. She said, “‘Fresh Off the Boat’ was my first TV show ever. I was thrown into this world. I don’t have parents in the industry. And because I was 30, people thought I knew what I was doing. It made me paranoid and embarrassed,” she said.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress then added, “I kept my mouth shut for a really long time about a lot of s*xual harassment and intimidation that I received the first two seasons of the show. Because, after the first two seasons, once it was a success, once I was no longer scared of losing my job, that’s when I was able to start saying ‘no’ to the harassment, ‘no’ to the intimidation, from this particular producer. And, so I thought: ‘You know what? I handled it. Nobody has to know. I don’t have to stain this Asian American producer’s reputation. I don’t have to stain the reputation of the show,’” she said.

Constance Wu alleges that the producer routinely asked her for images late at night and made crude jokes or comments that she would brush off. “I eventually realized it was important to talk about. That show was historic for Asian Americans. It was the only show on network television in over 20 years to star Asian Americans, and I did not want to sully the reputation of the one show we had representing us,” she said.

Wu spoke about the controversy surrounding her tweets that bemoaned the show’s renewal during her presentation. “I wanted to have a fresh slate where I didn’t have to start a show with all these memories of abuse. A few people knew [the harassment] was happening, and to go to work every day and see those people who knew that he was s*xually harassing me being ‘buddy-buddy’ with him felt like a betrayal every time,” she continued.

Constance Wu then concluded, “I loved everybody on that crew, and I loved working on that show, but it had that history of abuse that it started with, and even though I handled it after two years, I was looking forward to a clean slate.”

