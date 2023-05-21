Acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese landed at the coveted Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his new film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. Also seen with him were the movie’s lead actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. The film received a nine-minute long standing ovation at the premiere with Gladstone getting the loudest cheer from the audience. Scroll down to read more.

The buzz is that Lily Gladstone might bag a Supporting Actress Oscar next year and claiming the same many social media users rushed to Twitter to express the same. If the 36-year-old actress manages to achieve the feat, she would become only the second indigenous actress ever nominated in the category after Jocelyne LaGarde for 1966’s Hawaii.

Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ tells the tale of the Osage tribe members getting murdered under mysterious circumstances during the 1920s. Speaking of Lily Gladstone, in the movie she plays the role of Mollie, an indigenous woman whose family and tribal community are being murdered by a group of white men driven by greed and power. Ardent movie lovers and Oscar bloggers are already tapping Gladstone’s performance as one of the best of this year.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who earlier won an Oscar for ‘The Revenant’, also got a tremendous response on the Internet as many claimed he has delivered his career-best performance with ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Social media users shared their excitement and vouched for Lily Gladstone bagging an Oscar next year. One person stated, “I wanna see “oscar winner” above lily gladstone’s name.” Another person said, “Lily owned the screen in a single guest episode of Rez Dogs, now she’s got a whole Scorsese movie and I’m not sure they have enough Oscars for what’s coming.”

An individual asserted, “I want lily gladstone to win the oscar for best actress so that will be justice for sacheen littlefeather who was booed out of the same stage.” Another person wrote, “If Lily Gladstone and Ryan Gosling win the supporting acting Oscars next year I will never ask for anything ever again.”

One user stated, “QUEEN I WILL GET YOU THAT OSCARS NO MATTER WHAT. THE CAMPAIGN STARTS NOW ‼️‼️” as another mentioned, “Meant to add before that if things go as they should, Lily Gladstone will have a supporting actress Oscar by this time next year.”

Lily Gladstone also made news when many in 2016 thought she should have won the Oscar for her supporting role in Kelly Reichardt’s 2016 drama Certain Women. For the unversed, Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Killers of the Flower Moon is scheduled to hit the theatres in October 2023 with a run time of 3 hour and 26 minutes.

