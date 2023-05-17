Global star Priyanka Chopra spoke about Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling in a recent interview. She was seen answering questions connected to a polygraph, a novel concept.

Talking about Barbie, she said, “I am excited about seeing Barbie. I used to collect Barbies as a kid, and it (the film) has a bunch of my favourite artists.” She further added, “I am excited to see the take Greta (Gerwig) has in this world of Barbie”.

When asked about the recent controversy surrounding Ryan Gosling being too old to plan Ken, she completely disagreed. Priyanka Chopra said, “Ryan Gosling will eternally be one of those guys who are hot!”

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is all set to release pan India on July 21, 2023, by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is receiving a lot of positive responses to her streaming show ‘Citadel’, recently graced Alexandra Cooper’s podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’.

While during the podcast, she spoke about her life in the U.S., winning the Miss World pageant, her career in India and also the bullying she faced in U.S. schools, a section of people on the Internet are not pleased with the actress’s decision to appear on the podcast.

