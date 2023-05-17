Johnny Depp made his comeback with his film Jean du Barry, and its screening was held at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The film received a whole seven-minute-long standing ovation at the film fest, making the actor all teary-eyed. He also spoke about whether he still feels boycotted by Hollywood owing to his ugly feud with ex-wife Amber Heard and the actor opened up about his current feelings. Scroll below to know what he feels at this point in life; does he still feels boycotted by the film industry or not?

In his comeback film, Depp plays the role of King Louis XV, and his getting all teary-eyed at the film’s screening has been going viral all over the internet. His fans were as ecstatic as ever to see him on the red carpet as he charmed us all with his classic tuxedo look. He also addressed his infamous trial that made headlines last summer.

Answering Deadline’s question on whether he still felt boycotted by Hollywood as he said back in 2021, Johnny Depp says he doesn’t feel that way anymore. He said, “Did I feel a boycott? You have to not have a pulse to feel this isn’t happening. Of course, when you’re asked to resign from a film because of something which is merely a bunch of vowels and consonants in the air.”

Johnny Depp continued, “I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood, I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t need Hollywood.” Hinting at the #MeToo period, Depp said, “It’s a very strange funny time where everybody would like to be themselves, but they can’t. Many people stopped calling, I didn’t go away.” He also shared his take on the controversy surrounding his presence at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, “What if they said to me, I cannot go to McDonald’s for life because somewhere if you got them all in one room, 39 people saw me watching me eat a Big Mac on a loop. Who are they? Why do they care? Some species or tower of mashed potatoes covered in light from a computer screen? Anonymous.”

