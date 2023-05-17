One of Hollywood’s iconic personalities, Dolly Parton, is known for her illustrious career in the musical industry. Dolly’s relationship with her husband is quite love-filled, even though the duo rarely makes public appearances. However, once she had made quite a controversial statement about her husband, Carl Dean and popular Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston. Do you know what? Keep scrolling to read further!

Dolly keeps her love life with her husband off the limelight, but once she had spilled beans about Carl’s fantasies about Jen An and it was not very polite. Parton and Aniston’s friendship grew after the actress came on board for a project and became friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, it was Dolly Parton’s husband, Carl Dean, who was more excited about her being friends with Jennifer Aniston. In 2018, on appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the songstress opened up about how much her husband is ‘crazy’ about Jennifer Aniston. Stating how excited he was after knowing Jennifer said yes to Dolly’s project, she said, “See, I think he kinda fantasizes, like, a threesome with us.”

When Jimmy Fallon and the audience burst into laughter, the songstress added, “I’m serious! He does.” She further took the joke a notch higher and revealed, “I mean he can’t even get it out to p*e, much less get it up for three.”

While talking about Dolly Parton’s relationship with Jennifer Aniston, the songstress mentioned how she had to convince the Murder Mystery actress and Danielle MacDonald to get to sing on a project. She said, “I told ’em, ‘Look, we want you to sing.’ And they said, ‘We can’t sing!’ And we said, “We don’t care, we’ll make you sound good. You’ve gotta be on this record.”

And while talking about how Jennifer got along Dolly, the actress revealed to US Weekly, “Not only have I been able to create something with her and sing with her, but I’ve even girlfriended with her. I’m humbled.”

Well, that’s quite a bold statement to say. What do you think? Let us know!

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When Kim Kardashian’s Ex-BF Ray J Claimed Kris Jenner Watched Their S*x Tapes & Chose The One That Gave Her Daughter A “Better Look” Before The Leak

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News