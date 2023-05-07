Miley Cyrus has been entertaining us with her songs for years now. The singer is infamous for her eccentric character. She once confessed on The Jimmy Fallon Show that she has almost always been high on weed in a celebrity chat show. Her blunt confession naturally left the host in an awkward situation. She made this confession after being asked the reason behind quitting pot. Scroll below to get the entire scoop.

Miley became a popular name for her Disney show Hanah Montana, in which she lived a dual life. After that, her music career too became a hit over the years and this year, she gave one of her biggest chartbusters, ‘Flowers’. The singer has often been in the limelight for several controversies.

In one of her appearances on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, she was asked about the reason behind quitting pot. Revealing the reason, Miley Cyrus shared that most of the time, she was on this until then was high on weed. She revealed, “I’ve always been very stoned on your shows. I don’t know if you know this anyway.” Leaving Jimmy in an awkwardly confused state with an expression that probably said he wasn’t aware of it.

Miley Cyrus continued, “It’s weird to be here—remember the last time I was here, I think I was dressed as like a bunny rabbit and then like a cat. There’s a reason for that. I was high.” She further said, “And I don’t know if this is much better, but I stopped smoking because to sit here and talk about what I’m doing, I wanted to be clear. Because I’m actually the most passionate about what I’m doing with this record than I’ve been—I say this every time, but I loved making this record so, so much. and this record for me at this moment is the most important album that I’ve ever made.”

The Flowers singer further mentioned that she had nightmares about it. Revealing that, she added, ” And I kept having this nightmare, I had a dream that I would die during my monologue on SNL for some reason. That I would just get so stoned that I’d just died, which I’ve Googled and that’s never happened.” Miley even jokingly added, “It’s like no one’s ever died from weed, but no one has ever smoked as much as I did soo…”

See the full video here:

