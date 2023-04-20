American socialite and model Kim Kardashian has a significant presence online and across numerous social media platforms, including hundreds of millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram. She rose to fame after her appearance on Keeping Up with The Kardashians.

Often Kim made headlines for her affairs with Ray J, Nick Lachey, Nick Canon, Reggie Bush and Kanye West. However, did you know she once flirted with former WWE Champion and now Hollywood actor John Cena on live television? Scroll down to know more.

Kim Kardashian was set to be the host of ‘Saturday Night Live’. Around the same time, she decided to host a fun parody on the set of SNL. The Fast X actor made a surprise appearance on the show as well. The 45-year-old was part of a spoof of The Bachelor where he was chosen as Kim’s date at the end, but not before the star had some flirty words for the former WWE Champion.

“You are both amazing. I mean, John C, you’re kind, considerate, mega jacked and very, very rich.. And John C, I don’t love that you have a wife. But now I have to make a decision – Zeke or moving star and 16-time WWE Champion John Cena. I’m just going to follow my heart. John Cena,” the SKIMS founder said.

He stepped towards her and collected the token, but Rochelle left him with one final task he needed to do to become the man of her dreams. Kim Kardashian said, “I’m really going to need you to figure out this wife situation.”

Watch the video below:

For those who are unaware, young people like watching the popular American TV programme The Bachelorette. The online sensation chose to reproduce it on SNL in 2021 since it was so hilarious. Kim gave her “original” programme the moniker “The Dream Guy.” The idea was basic: A single woman looking for her ideal husband. But they weren’t just any old men competing. There were many well-known people in the room.

