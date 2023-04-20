Drake is one of the most famous artists in the world, with a huge fan following globally. He always takes advantage of every opportunity to make headlines with his personal and professional life, and his songs become a massive hit in no time of their release. His friendship with Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire left everyone surprised back in the day, and now netizens have named them the most ‘random celebrity crossover’. Apparently, fans have more suggestions in the comments, with Snoop Dogg and Akshay Kumar making to the list. Scroll below to read the scoop.

While Drake’s friendship with Tobey was random and surprised their fans, they later supported each other on many occasions. In fact, the Spider-Man actor attended the singer’s 31st star-studded birthday party and endorsed his ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ merch released in 2022.

An Instagram page named Memezar shared Drake and Tobey Maguire’s pic with a caption that read, “What is the most random celebrity crossover y’all ever seen”.

Take a look at the post below:

Within no time, fans started reacting to this crossover online, and a user on Instagram commented, “Snoop Dogg and Akshay Kumar will forever remain undefeated”

Another user commented, “Ranbir Kapoor and Robert De Niro🙂”

A third commented, “Snoop cooking with Martha Stewart, hands down”

A fourth commented, “Bro Drake and Anupam Kher pic goes hard.”

A fifth commented, “Cristiano Ronaldo and Lil Wayne”

Those are some really cool crossovers, to be honest. What do you think about Drake sharing a picture with Tobey Maguire back in the day? Tell us in the comments below.

