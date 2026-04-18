In 2026, two highly anticipated MCU films are lined up for release: Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man film is slated for a theatrical release on July 31, 2026, and the Russo Brothers-directed Endgame follow-up is set to hit the big screen on December 18, 2026. Although both films aim to surpass the $1.5 billion worldwide milestone, it remains to be seen whether they can outperform their predecessors at the global box office.

At the domestic box office, Avengers: Endgame is currently the second-highest-grossing movie of all time, and Infinity War stands as the eighth-highest-grossing title, according to Box Office Mojo. Now, let’s take a closer look at how much Avengers: Doomsday would need to earn in North America to take the combined domestic totals of the three Avengers films past the $2 billion milestone.

Infinity War & Endgame – Domestic Earnings

Avengers: Infinity War, which was released in 2018, grossed $678.8 million in North America. On the other hand, its 2019 sequel, Endgame, earned $858.4 million domestically. As of now, their combined domestic gross is $1537.5 million.

This means that Doomsday would need to earn at least $462.8 million at the North American box office to surpass the $ 2 billion domestic total of the three films combined. But the question is, can it do it in the current theatrical landscape?

Although the last three MCU entries, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts*, and Captain America: Brave New World, underperformed relative to the MCU’s past benchmarks, the Avengers franchise is in a different league in terms of box office.

Recently, Marvel Studios reportedly held a test screening of Doomsday for select staff, and some of them even called it the best Marvel movie since Infinity War (Source). If that’s true, then Doomsday could potentially surpass the $462.8 million domestic figure. That said, the final box-office verdict will only become clear after its theatrical release this December.

What Is Avengers: Doomsday About?

While precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the story is expected to focus on how the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and X-Men join forces to fight against the evil and powerful scientist Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

Avengers: Doomsday – Official Teaser

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