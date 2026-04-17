As The Mandalorian and Grogu prepares to bring the beloved Disney+ duo to the big screen, expectations are sky-high for its box office performance. The film isn’t just aiming to be a hit—it’s chasing history. To claim the top spot in the Star Wars saga, it will need to surpass the record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which remains the franchise’s highest-grossing film worldwide. So, what is the number the Mandalorian and Grogu must chase to emerge as the biggest Star Wars movie ever? Keep scrolling for the answer.

There are nine films in the Star Wars franchise, with the upcoming Jon Favreau-helmed film being the tenth. It features an exciting star cast, including Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, alongside Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White in key roles.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens remains the top grosser with $2B+ global haul

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, or simply known as Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is the sequel to Return of the Jedi and the first film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Directed by JJ Abrams, the film follows Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, and Han Solo as they search for Luke Skywalker and fight in the Resistance. It is the all-time highest-grossing film at the domestic box office.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens collected $936.6 million at the domestic box office, becoming the all-time biggest domestic grosser. It collected $1.1 billion overseas, and with that, its worldwide gross was $2.07 billion. It is the only film across nine installments to cross the $2 billion milestone worldwide.

Check out the worldwide collections of the Star Wars movies from highest to lowest

Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $2.06 billion Star Wars: The Last Jedi – $1.32 billion Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – $1.07 billion Star Wars: The Phantom Menace – $1.05 billion Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – $902 million Star Wars: A New Hope – $775 million Star Wars: Attack of the Clones – $656 million Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – $549 million Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – $482 million

What is the plot of The Mandalorian and Grogu?

The New Republic enlists Din Djarin and his apprentice Grogu following the fall of the Galactic Empire, during a period where remaining Imperial warlords threaten the galaxy. The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released on May 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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