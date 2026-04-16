Dune 3 is generating increasing buzz at the box office, and its tickets are selling fast, even though the film is still eight months away from release. The third installment is reportedly the conclusion of this Denis Villeneuve sci-fi film franchise starring Timothée Chalamet. The worldwide total for the movie has crossed a major milestone, and now all eyes are on Dune: Part Three to see whether it can push the franchise past another major global milestone. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

For the unversed, the 70mm IMAX tickets went on sale earlier this month and reportedly sold out within hours. It happened in London, Melbourne, and other places. The third film is also clashing with Avengers: Doomsday, resulting in the biggest clash not just in 2026 but since Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Dune 1 & 2 crossed $1 billion worldwide with a combined total

The first film was released in 2021, and it was a critical and commercial hit. The sequel came out in 2024, and the global collection jumped by 74% from the global haul of Dune 1. For the unversed, Dune collected $410.6 million and Dune 2 collected $714.8 million (Box Office Mojo)in their lifetime runs. The third installment, Dune 3, is generating a lot of hype and is expected to perform better than the previous film. Dune 1 & 2’s combined global total has crossed $1 billion, reaching $1.1 billion.

How much is needed for Dune 3 to beat this total?

According to calculations, Dune 3 needs a 180% jump over Dune 2’s $714.8 million global haul to hit the $1 billion milestone at the box office. It could be the first Dune film to cross the $1 billion milestone worldwide. If it manages to cross that major milestone, then the Dune franchise will move past the $2 billion mark worldwide. It is not an unachievable task for the 3rd film and would be an amazing feat.

More about Dune 3

It is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, following Emperor Paul Atreides by 12 to 17 years after the second film, exploring the consequences of his holy war. It features an ensemble cast of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem. Dune 3 will be released on December 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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