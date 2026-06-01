Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu has witnessed a steep drop at the box office, both internationally and domestically, in its second weekend. The Disney movie is proving to be one of the worst Star Wars movies under it. However, despite the harsh declines, it has managed to cross a major milestone at the worldwide box office in its second weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Edges closer to the $150 million mark at the domestic box office

The Mandalorian and Grogu has dropped drastically at the domestic box office in its second weekend. The movie collected just $25 million on its second three-day weekend at the North American box office. It declined by a shocking 69.4% from its opening weekend, remaining at #3 in the box office rankings. Its collection is again below Solo: A Star Wars Story’s $29.4 million. Compared to last year’s Memorial Day releases, it is below Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning‘s $27.2 million second weekend gross.

After its second weekend, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu has hit $137.4 million at the domestic box office. It is tracking to earn between $185 million and $195 million in its domestic run. If this happens, it would be the first Star Wars movie ever not to hit or cross the $200 million milestone at the North American box office.

Crosses $200 million milestone worldwide amid adverse conditions

Star Wars’ latest movie is also struggling to impress audiences overseas. The Mandalorian and Grogu reportedly dropped by 59.7% from their opening weekend at the international box office. It crossed the $100 million mark overseas, and the current total stands at $109.2 million cume across 53 markets. Allied to the $137.4 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide collection reached $246.6 million. It is tracking to earn between $335 million and $365 million in its worldwide run.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu by Jon Favreau was released on May 22.

Box office summary

Domestic – $137.4 million

International – $109.2 million

Worldwide – $246.6 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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