Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal’s supernatural horror film, Passenger, hit the big screen on May 22, 2026, and is now in its second week in theaters. After opening to $8.7 million across 2,534 North American locations, it added another $2.6 million over the May 29-31 weekend, a sharp 70.3% drop from the opening weekend. This has taken its cumulative domestic total to $15.3 million.

Reasons For Steep 2nd Weekend Drop

One of the reasons for Passenger’s underwhelming second-weekend performance may be that it received mixed reviews from critics and currently holds a 48% critics’ score and 53% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Another reason may be that it is now competing with two more horror films – Curry Barker’s Obsession and Kane Parsons’ Backrooms, which have posted strong numbers during the weekend.

Combined with its $9.7 million international haul, Passenger’s current worldwide total stands at $25 million. In the process, the film has overtaken some of its 2026 horror counterparts, including The Bride! ($23.9 million) and Hokum ($23.6 million). As it continues its theatrical run, Passenger is now approaching the worldwide total of another 2026 horror film, Primate. Keep reading to find out how much more it needs to surpass the Paramount release at the global box office.

Passenger vs. Primate – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two horror films of 2026 compare at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Passenger – Box Office Summary

North America: $15.3 million

International: $9.7 million

Worldwide: $25 million

Primate – Box Office Summary

North America: $25.6 million

International: $13.4 million

Worldwide: $39 million

Based on the figures above, it is clear that Passenger still needs to earn more than $14 million to surpass Primate’s worldwide earnings. At its current pace, the film could finish its domestic box office run in the $20-22 million range. If it gets solid support from international markets, it has a chance to outgross Primate’s worldwide total during its ongoing run. That said, the final box office verdict will be clear in the coming weeks.

How Far From Break-Even?

Passenger was made on an estimated budget of $15 million (Source: Deadline), so it needs to earn around $37.5 million worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. As of now, it needs to earn another $12.5 million to break even at the box office. It remains to be seen if it can achieve this crucial box office benchmark.

What Is Passenger All About?

Directed by Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal, the film follows a young couple whose road adventure takes a terrifying turn when they witness a brutal accident. Soon after, they are pursued by a relentless demonic stalker. It features Jacob Scipio, Lou Llobell, and Melissa Leo.

Passenger Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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