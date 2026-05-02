Hokum is a supernatural horror film written and directed by Damian McCarthy. The film is about a novelist named Ohm Bauman (Adam Scott) who travels to a remote inn to scatter his parents’ ashes. However, Ohm is intrigued by the tale of an entity that haunts the area. He is quickly haunted by the same entity.

Let’s take a look at how the film ends and find out who was haunting Ohm throughout the story.

Hokum: The Witch

Hokum focuses on Ohm going into an inn in a remote area. There, he starts getting haunted by an unknown presence. The presence in question is a witch, the film’s main villain. It appears to be a metaphorical presence for death because Ohm is still grieving his parents’ demise.

Fado, fado. Long, long ago. There lived a witch. Adam Scott stars in HOKUM, the new horror from Damian McCarthy. Only in theaters May 1. pic.twitter.com/N1Nfsvko7m — NEON (@neonrated) April 20, 2026

One of the first scenes in the film establishes the Witch. The hotel owner in Ireland reveals that this entity drags souls into a never-ending afterlife. She reveals that the witch captured her, and she’s been captive inside the wedding retreat. Interestingly, the hotel manager, Mal, slowly emerges as yet another antagonist in the film.

The film’s plot is rooted in folklore and explores themes of death, grief, and abandonment. All these things are woven into a horror plot.

Real Force Behind Ohm’s Haunting

As the plot of Hokum progresses, we realize a shocking truth. Ohm had accidentally shot and killed his mother as a child while playing with a gun. He has since carried the guilt throughout his life. The viewers are hinted at it through Ohm’s nightmares and flashbacks.

Ohm had been depressed and was on the verge of ending his own life. His relationship with his father also deteriorated because of that tragic event. All these things are used by the witch to haunt and even mock Ohm.

You’re scared? You should be. Adam Scott stars in HOKUM, the new horror from Damian McCarthy. Now playing only in theaters. Get tickets: https://t.co/C4uiDleABj pic.twitter.com/kqBAp9phAY — Hokum (@hokummovie) May 1, 2026

This tragic backstory is the real force behind what’s haunting Ohm. He is trying to deal with the mistake that cost his mother’s life. The Witch works as a manifestation of his guilt and grief. Towards the climax, he is captured by the Witch when the spirit of his mother tries to comfort him. Ohm tearfully apologizes to her for his wrongdoing. His mother forgives him, and he is given a second chance in life. The spirit of his mother helps him escape from the clutches of the Witch.

Ohm’s Arc & The Conquistador

Towards the end of Hokum, Ohm manages to set himself free with the help of his mother’s spirit. His character has gone through a major change, and he has accepted his mistakes. The growth in his personality is visible after his near-death experience.

There’s no way back up. HOKUM, starring Adam Scott, is now playing only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/z5qGzeXMbH — Hokum (@hokummovie) April 30, 2026

Ohm was a successful author trying to finish his conquistador trilogy. In earlier scenes, Ohm discusses his plans to finish his third book. It’s about a Conquistador who has to kill his young companion to get access to a map in the desert. Ohm planned for the character to end his life while trying to escape the desert. All these things were a reflection of Ohm’s mindset around that time.

However, after escaping the hotel, he changes the ending. The Conquistador is holding the boy and asking for forgiveness. This aligns with Ohm’s ability to move on with life.

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