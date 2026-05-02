Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, is off to a thunderous start at the Indian box office. Considering Riteish’s goodwill, the concept, and the holiday factor, the film was expected to have a roaring start in Maharashtra, and that’s exactly what happened. From the state alone, the film earned over 10 crore, setting a historic start for a Marathi film and beating all other films by a huge margin.

Biggest Marathi opener of Riteish Deshmukh

Over the years, Riteish has established himself as a big star in the Marathi film industry. Apart from his effortless performances, Riteish’s off-screen persona has given him strong face value among the Marathi audience. He made his Marathi debut with Lai Bhaari, which opened at 3.1 crore net. His second film, Mauli, opened at 3.25 crore net. His third film, Ved, clocked 2.25 crore net on the opening day. The latest historical action drama scored a mammoth 12.4 crore net, thus pulling off the biggest ever start for the actor in Marathi.

Record opener for the Marathi film industry

In the advance booking itself, it was clear that Raja Shivaji is going to register a roaring start, and now, with actuals coming in, it has surpassed all other films by a big margin. With 12.4 crore, the film has registered the biggest Marathi opening of all time. It surpassed Thackeray (6 crore) to claim the throne. If a comparison is made, it scored 106.66% more than Thackeray. Compared to Sairat (3.6 crore), it scored 244.44% more.

Take a look at the top Marathi openers of all time in India (net):

Raja Shivaji – 12.4 crore Thackeray – 6 crore Sairat – 3.6 crore Mauli – 3.25 crore Lai Bhaari – 3.1 crore Ved – 2.25 crore Naach Ga Ghuma – 2.15 crore

More about the film

Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji, a Mumbai Film Company production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, and directed, written, and produced by Riteish Deshmukh, released on May 1 in Marathi and Hindi, bringing to life an epic that celebrates India’s history with scale, soul, and spectacle.

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