When the Samara Weaving-starrer comedy-horror film Ready or Not hit theaters in 2019, it received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Made on a $6 million budget, that film went on to gross a solid $57.6 million worldwide. Its sequel, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, which was released on March 20, 2026, currently holds a 74% critics’ score and 90% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the worldwide box office, Ready or Not 2 has grossed $38.6 million so far against a $14 million budget. Although the sequel has already crossed its estimated theatrical break-even point (based on the 2.5x multiplier rule) of $35 million, it won’t be able to outgross the original’s global haul now.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – Digital Release Date & Platforms

For those of you who could not catch the film on the big screen, there is good news. The comedy-horror sequel is all set to start streaming online in the U.S. According to Screen Rant, the film will be available on digital platforms in the U.S., including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, from May 5, 2026. Later, on June 16, the sequel will be released in Blu-ray and DVD formats.

Where To Watch Ready or Not (2019) Online?

As of now, the first film, Ready or Not, is available to stream in the U.S. on Hulu and FuboTV. Alternatively, it can be rented on Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV.

What Is the Plot of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come?

Following the events of Ready or Not, Grace (Samara Weaving) tries to rebuild her life after surviving the deadly game played by the Le Domas family. However, when her estranged sister (Kathryn Newton) becomes entangled in the family’s sinister tradition, Grace is forced back into another deadly struggle tied to the brutal legacy.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – Official Trailer

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