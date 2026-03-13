When the Samara Weaving-led comedy-horror film Ready or Not hit theaters in 2019, it not only earned strong reviews from critics but also became a box-office success. Produced on a modest $6 million budget, the film went on to gross an impressive $57.6 million worldwide, earning nearly ten times its production cost.

Now, the film’s direct sequel, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, is set to arrive in theaters across North America on March 20, 2026. Early industry estimates suggest the survival-horror follow-up is tracking to gross between $6 million and $10 million during its domestic opening weekend.

While it remains to be seen whether the sequel can match, or potentially surpass, the box office performance of its predecessor, let’s take a look at the worldwide total it would need to reach to secure a place among Samara Weaving’s top five highest-grossing theatrical releases at the global box office.

Samara Weaving’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films (Worldwide)

Here are the five highest-grossing films featuring Samara Weaving in lead or notable supporting roles (excluding cameo appearances), along with their worldwide box office totals.

Ready or Not (2019): $57.6 million Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (2021): $40.1 million 200% Wolf (2024): $14.7 million 100% Wolf (2020): $9.8 million Chevalier (2022): $4.2 million

Ready or Not 2 Box Office: How Much The Sequel Needs To Earn To Enter Samara Weaving’s Top 5

Based on the above figures, the benchmark for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come to enter Samara Weaving’s top five highest-grossing films worldwide is relatively modest. The sequel would only need to surpass the $4.2 million global total of the 2022 film Chevalier to secure the fifth spot on the list.

However, matching the box office performance of the original installment, Ready or Not, which is Samara Weaving’s biggest theatrical success in a lead role, would require the sequel to surpass the $50-60 million range worldwide. Whether the upcoming sequel can replicate the success of the 2019 film remains to be seen. That said, if it opens within the projected $6-10 million range domestically and receives solid support from international markets, Ready or Not 2 has a realistic chance of being one of the actress’s top global earners.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come: Plot, Story Details & What To Expect

Following the events of Ready or Not, Grace (Samara Weaving) tries to rebuild her life after surviving the deadly game played by the Le Domas family. However, when her estranged sister (Kathryn Newton) becomes entangled in the family’s sinister tradition, Grace is forced back into another deadly struggle tied to the brutal legacy.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – Official Trailer

