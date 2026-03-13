Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley-starrer The Bride is failing to attract viewers to the theaters. It has not even crossed the $20 million mark at the worldwide box office with so much star power. The gothic romance drama is still millions of dollars short of recouping its high budget, as it needs a massive box-office boost. keep scrolling for the deets.

The Bride drops below $500k at the domestic box office on its 1st Wednesday!

The film has been earning below $1 million in its first week, and on its first Wednesday, the collection dropped even below $500k. It collected only $496k on its first Wednesday, a 37.2% decline from its first Discounted Tuesday. After six days, the domestic total for the film has reached $8.8 million and is struggling to cross $10 million.

Christian Bale starrer hits $15 million worldwide

The Bride opened with a collection of below $10 million at the international box office. The Gothic romance collected just $6.3 million on its opening weekend, despite Bale’s global fame, and is failing miserably. Allied to its $8.8 million domestic total, the worldwide total for the Maggie Gyllenhaal-helmed film has reached $15.1 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $8.8 million

International – $6.3 million

Worldwide – $15.1 million

Still needs 430% jump to recover its production cost!

According to media reports, The Bride was made on a hefty $80 million budget. It has not even earned 20% of the production cost yet. The Christian Bale starrer needs a solid 430% jump at the box office to just recover its $80 million production cost. As per the 2.5x multiplier rule, it must earn around $200 million to break even. However, experts suggest the film is tracking to lose around $90 million before the streaming run [via Parade]. Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Birde was released on March 6.

