Popular romance and young adult fiction author Colleen Hoover is well known for her 2016 novel It Ends with Us, whose 2024 film adaptation became a major box-office success, grossing $351.4 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. In 2025, another of her novels, Regretting You (2019), made its way to the big screen, but delivered a comparatively modest $90.5 million global haul. Now, yet another Colleen Hoover adaptation, Reminders of Him, is arriving in theaters on March 13, 2026.

According to industry estimates, the romantic drama is projected to earn between $10 million and $15 million across 3,400 theaters in North America during its opening weekend. For comparison, It Ends with Us debuted with a strong $50 million domestic opening, while Regretting You launched with $13.7 million. Based on these numbers, Reminders of Him appears likely to land closer to the latter’s opening range. While its long-term box office performance remains to be seen, let’s take a closer look at how much Colleen Hoover’s latest adaptation needs to earn worldwide to break even relative to its production budget.

Reminders of Him – Budget & Box Office Break-Even (Estimated)

The film was produced on a reported $25 million budget. Using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule, it would need to earn roughly $62.5 million worldwide to break even at the box office.

In addition to opening on 3,400 screens across North America, Reminders of Him is also launching in 57 international markets, including the UK, Ireland, Australia, Germany, and Mexico. If the film lands within its projected $10-15 million domestic opening range and gets a good start overseas, it could comfortably surpass its estimated theatrical break-even point during its global run.

Moreover, if its opening weekend ends up aligning with Regretting You’s $13.7 million debut, then matching that film’s $90.5 million worldwide total appears to be a realistic target for Reminders of Him, Colleen Hoover’s latest big-screen adaptation.

What’s Reminders of Him All About?

After serving seven years in prison for a tragic accident that killed her boyfriend, Kenna Rowan (Maika Monroe) returns to her hometown hoping to rebuild her life and reconnect with the daughter she barely knows. However, the town is unwilling to forgive her past. Amid the hostility and tension, she forms an unexpected bond with Ledger Ward (Tyriq Withers), a former NFL player and local bar owner, offering her a chance at redemption.

Reminders of Him – Official Trailer

