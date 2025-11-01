Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You continues to draw a mild response at the box office, even though it has managed to hold steady numbers through the weekdays. Since its release on October 24, 2025, the film has earned more than $1 million every day in the domestic market, with small drops that have not affected its overall pace much. The total worldwide collection has now reached close to $30 million, out of which around $20 million came from the US and another $10 million from overseas markets (per Box Office Mojo).

Regretting You Box Office: Weekday Earnings Show Stability

Compared to Hoover’s earlier adaptation, It Ends With Us, which became a major hit, Regretting You has performed far below expectations. Yet, the movie’s weekday strength remains its saving grace. On Thursday, it made around $1.2 million, marking only a 5% drop from Wednesday’s earnings, which is fairly strong for a weekday turnout. Featuring Mason James and McKenna Grace, the movie has found a stable rhythm even as it continues to face comparisons with its predecessor.

Regretting You Box Office: Halloween Weekend Expected To Boost Worldwide Earnings

The ongoing weekend was predicted to give the film a needed boost, as Halloween Friday marked the start of the extended weekend. With Saturday and Sunday adding to the turnout, the movie is projected to move closer to the $40 million mark. However, with a production budget of $30 million, the film still needs around $75 million worldwide to break even, and it remains uncertain whether it can reach that target.

Regretting You Box Office: Surpasses Universal’s Him

Regretting You has managed to edge past Universal’s sports horror release Him, which grossed $27.5 million globally and continues to play in more than 200 US theatres. Although Him currently holds a higher domestic total, Regretting You is expected to surpass it by the end of the weekend.

Here is how the two films stack up against each other at the box office, with numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo:

Him Box Office Summary

Domestic – $24.9 million

International – $2.6 million

Worldwide – $27.5 million

Regretting You Box Office Summary

Domestic – $19.4 million

International – $10 million

Worldwide – $29.4 million

As the numbers, Regretting You has surpassed Him by $1.9 million at the worldwide box office, and the gap is expected to widen further in the coming days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: This Johnny Depp Fantasy Adventure Earned Over Five Times Its Budget — It’s Not Pirates Of The Caribbean

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News