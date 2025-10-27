The second Colleen Hoover adaptation, Regretting You has hit the big screens and that is Regretting You. The film opened to negative reviews, yet managed to grab the 3rd rank in the domestic box office rankings. The film’s debut weekend collection is way less than the opening weekend collection of It Ends With Us, which is also based on Hoover’s best-selling novel. Keep scrolling for more.

The film received just 30% of the critics’ rating, but the audience seems to enjoy it a lot, as they have given it 87%. The movie features Mckenna Grace and Allison Williams as the mother-daughter duo. Directed by Josh Boone, it has been distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Regretting You’s box office collection on its opening weekend in North America

Based on the Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, the Colleen Hoover adaptation has debuted at #3 in the domestic box office rankings on its debut weekend. Regretting You collected $12.8 million from 3,393 screens in North America. It is way less than the debut weekend collection of It Ends With Us.

Three-day opening weekend collection breakdown

Friday, Day 1 – $5.2 million

Saturday, Day 2 – $4.6 million

Sunday, Day 3 – $2.9 million

Total – $12.8 million

How does it stack up against It Ends With Us?

Based on the data, It Ends With Us collected $50.01 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. Regretting You’s opening is 74.4% less than the opening weekend collection of the Blake Lively-starrer romance drama. The film had an excellent run at the box office, collecting over $351.4 million worldwide.

More about the movie

The latest release collected another $10 million at the overseas box office on its opening weekend. Allied to the domestic debut collection, the global debut of the film is $22.8 million. Regretting You focuses on the strained relationship between young mother Morgan Grant and her teenage daughter Clara, exacerbated by Morgan’s husband Chris’s tragic death, forcing them to navigate life’s challenges together. It was released on October 24.

Box Office Summary

North America – $12.8 million

International – $10.0 million

Worldwide – $22.8 million

