It is a win for yet another Japanese anime at North American cinemas. The latest release, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc, has finally been released in North America, and it has opened with great numbers. It might not be as big as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, but the Chainsaw Man movie had enough juice to beat Hollywood films in the domestic market to grab the #1 spot in the box office rankings. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has been ruling the global charts and earning solid numbers in the Asian markets, especially in South Korea. The anime movie has been highly rated on Rotten Tomatoes, boasting a solid 96% critics’ rating and 99% audience rating, which is more than Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’s box office collection on its opening weekend in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the first Chainsaw Man movie raked in $17.25 million at the North American box office on its debut weekend. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc debuted at #1 in the North American box office rankings. It has reportedly registered the third-biggest debut among the R-rated anime releases.

Three-day opening weekend breakdown

Friday, Day 1 – $8.5 million

Saturday, Day 2 – $5.2 million

Sunday, Day 3 – $3.5 million

Total- $17.2 million

How does it stack up against the Demon Slayer movies?

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has beaten the opening weekends of two Demon Slayer movies – Demon Slayer: Hashira Training’s $11.5 million and Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village’s $10.1 million. It is behind Mugen Train’s $21.2 million and Infinity Castle’s $70 million debut weekends.

It registered the third-biggest debut for R-rated anime movies ever, only behind Demon Slayer Mugen: Train and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – $70.6 million Demon Slayer: Mugen Train – $21.2 million Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc – $17.2 million

The word-of-mouth for the Chainsaw Man movie is really strong and positive, and it might perform better than many Hollywood movies. The film follows Denji, the central character, as he encounters a new romantic interest, Reze, who works at a coffee shop. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc was released in theaters in North America on October 24.

