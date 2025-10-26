Black Phone 2 is only about 26% away from covering its $75 million budget, a strong result for a film that has been in theatres for just over a week. The horror sequel from Blumhouse Pictures has already garnered more than $55 million, with the majority of the revenue stemming from a strong domestic performance. The film’s overseas release is expected to boost its numbers even more when it expands globally around Halloween.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Performance

Ethan Hawke’s return as the masked antagonist has been well-received, with both critics and audiences praising the sequel as stronger than the first film. The numbers have also backed that sentiment. On the opening day of its second weekend, the film collected $3.7 million domestically, showing a sharp 128.5% jump from the previous day, even though that was far below the $11 million it pulled on its opening Friday, per Box Office Mojo.

The momentum is likely to continue, as the horror slasher is expected to add around $10 million or more over the weekend, keeping it firmly ahead of most of its competitors. Black Phone 2 began its run with an opening weekend of $27.3 million, a figure that immediately placed it in a commanding position. It continues to play in more than 3,400 theaters across North America and, so far, stands as the only major box office performer in theaters this week, holding a significant lead while other releases struggle to keep up.

The Ethan Hawke starrer’s strong domestic performance has contributed to its steady worldwide total. With $39.8 million from domestic markets and $15.2 million internationally, the film has garnered over $55 million worldwide.

Black Phone 2 Outperforms Two Major 2025 Horror Releases

The movie has already outperformed two other horror titles released this year. It has surpassed the worldwide numbers of Until Dawn ($54.1 million) and The Long Walk ($53.8 million). Both films were considered successes due to their modest budgets, and now The Black Phone 2 joins that list with even stronger results.

With its pace and audience pull, the sequel is expected to climb further up the charts before its theatrical run ends, possibly overtaking several more major horror releases of the year. Its continued momentum hints at the most successful horror follow-ups Blumhouse has produced in recent times.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $39.8 million

International- $15.2 million

Worldwide – $55 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

