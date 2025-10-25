The Black Phone 2 continued its strong box office performance on Thursday, setting itself up for an excellent second weekend right before Halloween. The horror sequel, produced by Blumhouse Pictures and featuring Ethan Hawke in the lead villain role, has now crossed the $50 million mark worldwide with ease. It collected over $1.6 million on Thursday, only an 11% drop from the previous day’s $1.8 million, showing remarkable consistency in ticket sales.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Performance

So far, the film has earned $36 million from the domestic market and another $15.2 million from limited international releases, as per Box Office Mojo. Within a week of release, The Black Phone 2 has already become Blumhouse’s highest-grossing film of the year, and there is still plenty of money left to come in. The movie opened with a solid $27 million weekend and is expected to pick up several more millions in its second weekend, bringing it close to its break-even mark of $75 million, a goal it is on track to reach soon.

The Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $36m

International – $15.2m

Worldwide – $51.2m

The Black Phone 2 Surpasses Other Recent Releases

The film’s performance has now taken it ahead of Benedict Cumberbatch’s comedy-drama The Roses, which earned $51.1 million globally but failed to impress audiences. It has also surpassed the domestic earnings of The Long Walk, the Stephen King adaptation, which is still screening in select theaters.

The Black Phone 2 continues to perform strongly in over 3,400 theaters across North America. Current estimates predict a final tally of around $140 million, though the film’s ongoing success suggests that number could rise even higher. For Blumhouse, which faced a string of disappointments earlier in the year, this hit has arrived at the perfect moment, giving the studio a much-needed win before the year closes.

