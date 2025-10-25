With a current global haul of $484.6 million, The Conjuring: Last Rites, the latest and supposedly final entry in the Conjuring Universe, is now roughly $37.3 million shy of surpassing the critically acclaimed Marvel superhero movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($521.9 million). If it manages to surpass it, Last Rites would become the tenth-highest-grossing title of 2025. However, with the film in the final stages of its ongoing theatrical run and already available digitally, it remains uncertain whether the horror blockbuster can hit this milestone.

That said, Last Rites has already become the second-highest-grossing horror movie of all time, trailing only behind the 2017 film ‘It’, as per The Numbers. After breaking several records, the Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson-led supernatural movie is now aiming to surpass the lifetime earnings of an iconic Steven Spielberg classic. We’re talking about the cult 1975 film, Jaws. Here’s a look at how much The Conjuring: Last Rites still needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Jaws – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films currently stand at the worldwide box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $176 million

International: $308.6 million

Worldwide: $484.6 million

Jaws – Box Office Summary

North America: $280.1 million

International: $210.6 million

Worldwide: $490.7 million

As the figures above indicate, The Conjuring: Last Rites is currently trailing behind Steven Spielberg’s Jaws by approximately $6.1 million at the worldwide box office. Despite facing competition from recent releases, the horror hit still has a chance to outgross Jaws, especially if it receives a final boost during the upcoming Halloween season. The final verdict should be out in a few days.

The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Next Box Office Target

As of now, The Conjuring: Last Rites sits just behind the 2014 superhero film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which earned $485 million worldwide. At its current pace, Last Rites is expected to close the roughly $400K gap and surpass that figure within the next few days.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Plot & Cast

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Conjuring Universe Isn’t Dead After All — Everything We Know About The Rumored Projects Secretly In Works So Far!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News