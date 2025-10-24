The Dwayne Johnson-led The Smashing Machine is facing a hard time financially despite receiving a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival and early Oscar buzz for Dwayne’s performance as MMA fighter Mark Kerr. As its struggle continues at the box office, let’s see how much more the film needs to recover its estimated production cost. Keep scrolling for more.

The Smashing Machine at the worldwide box office

Dwayne Johnson’s film is not even in the domestic top ten rankings and is struggling to earn decent numbers. After over seventeen days, the movie collected just $11.1 million at the box office in North America. It might not even hit the $20 million mark at the domestic box office, which is disappointing.

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, The Smashing Machine collected $8.36 million at the overseas box office. Despite Dwayne Johnson‘s global fame, he is failing to bring an audience to the theaters. It might be because the fans enjoy seeing him in light-hearted comedies and action flicks. Anyway, allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the film is $19.48 million.

The latest worldwide collection breakdown of the film

North America – $11.1 million

International – $8.4 million

Worldwide – $19.5 million

How much more does the film need to recover its net production cost?

According to various media reports, including Variety, the estimated production cost spent by A24 on The Smashing Machine is $50 million. Although it is a moderately budgeted movie, the film still struggles to recover that amount, and breaking even is even more challenging.

Dwayne Johnson’s film still needs over $30 million to recover its production budget. To break even, it needs $125 million; to achieve that target, it will have to earn more than $105 million worldwide. With this momentum, it is impossible, but can it at least recover its moderate production cost? Well, it seems unlikely the film will even earn half of that.

This underperformance highlights the unpredictable nature of the film industry, where critical acclaim does not always translate into box office success.

What is the film about?

Dwayne Johnson portrays wrestler and UFC champion Mark Kerr, depicting his career resurgence after struggling with substance abuse, while Emily Blunt plays Dawn Staples, Kerr’s girlfriend at the time.

