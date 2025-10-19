Robert Pattinson is teaming up once again with Zendaya for a new project under A24 titled The Drama. The two actors, who will also appear together in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming The Odyssey, are reuniting on-screen for a romantic comedy directed and written by Kristoffer Borgli. This marks Borgli’s second film with A24 after Dream Scenario, the 2023 dark comedy that earned Nicolas Cage a Golden Globe nomination.

Alongside Zendaya and Pattinson, the cast includes Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Gates. The film is being produced by Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen through their company Square Peg, continuing their partnership with A24 after working together on Hereditary, Midsommar, and Death of a Unicorn.

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson filming “The Drama” pic.twitter.com/nvUYHh1tUi — A Shot (@ashotmagazine) November 7, 2024

A24 Sets The Drama Release Date

According to ScreenRant, the film arrives in theaters on April 3, 2026. It has been revealed that Pattinson reportedly spent weeks digging into the meaning of the script before filming began, even reaching out to Zendaya for her thoughts the night before one of their scenes. The two have shared glimpses of their experience on set but have kept the story’s details quiet, leaving audiences guessing about what unfolds in the film.

Zendaya & Robert Pattinson’s Big Year With Multiple Major Releases

Next year looks stacked for both stars. In addition to The Drama, Zendaya is returning as MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and reprising her Emmy-winning role as Rue in HBO’s Euphoria after a three-year break. Robert Pattinson, meanwhile, will reportedly step into Dune: Part Three as Scytale. The duo will also appear in Nolan’s The Odyssey.

Pattinson will also return as the Dark Knight in The Batman: Part II, now in pre-production for a 2027 release. With its intriguing pairing, strong creative team, and A24’s track record, The Drama is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of next spring.

